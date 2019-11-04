Home Nation

We are helpless, say Punjab farmers on stubble burning

According to official data, Punjab has witnessed over 22,000 incidents of stubble burning so far this year.

Published: 04th November 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

stubble burning, air pollution

Patiala Stubble burning at a field near Patiala Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHARUAN: Despite the ban on stubble-burning that is choking Delhi and other areas in northern India, farm fires continue around this Punjab village, just 20 km from the state capital Chandigarh.

"We are helpless," says a farmer, citing the cost of equipment meant to tackle crop residue without burning it.

The 35-year-old did not wish to be named, fearing action by enforcement agencies against the practice in Punjab and Haryana that is seen as a major cause of the spike in pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The farmer, who cultivates four acres of land he has taken on contract, said he cannot afford any delay in getting his fields clear of stubble from the previous crop before sowing the next one.

ALSO READ: Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and UP: SC says will fix liability on state governments

"If we do not burn the residue, wheat sowing will be delayed and that will ultimately affect the yield," he said.

He said buying specialised equipment like "Happy Seeder" and other machines described as paddy straw chopper, super straw management system or rotavators is not economically viable for a small farmer like him.

Happy Seeder costs about Rs 1.50 lakh and requires a 65 horsepower tractor.

Together, they will cost him an unaffordable Rs 8 lakh, he said.

Such equipment should be rented out by cooperative societies, he added.

Happy Seeder is a tractor-mounted machine that cuts and lifts paddy straw, sows wheat, and deposits the straw over the sown area as mulch.

Mehar Singh Theri, a leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur), demanded Rs 200 per quintal as government bonus on paddy for pollution-free management of stubble.

"Otherwise farmers will not stop burning crop residue," he said, accusing the Punjab government of harassing farmers with penalties.

ALSO READ: UP government to take action against those burning garbage, stubble

He alleged that some empanelled suppliers had inflated the prices of recommended equipment for paddy straw management.

Theri claimed that the super straw management system which is used with combine harvester is sold at Rs 1.05 lakh by suppliers on the government panel, but can be bought for Rs 75,000 in the market.

"The government should give us subsidy on machinery which we buy from other than the empanelled suppliers," he said.

The BKU leader also had doubts over the use of machinery like Happy Seeder.

"The constant use of Happy Seeder will bring down the wheat crop yield, and this has been witnessed in fields here," he said, a claim trashed by the state government's agriculture department.

A Gharuan farmer claimed he has seen wheat yield drop by 10 quintals per acre with its use last year.

But Punjab Agriculture department officials accuse some farm union leaders of "misleading" small farmers.

"We have been giving a subsidy of 50 per cent to individual farmers and 80 per cent to cooperative societies for buying farm machines," an official said.

Officials said if stubble is disposed of with the recommended machinery, the soil's fertility actually increases.

The state's wheat yield would go up by one million tonnes per season if the practice is universally adopted, they claim.

Officials said about 20,000 pieces of farm equipment have been supplied to Punjab farmers this year under a centrally sponsored scheme to promote mechanisation.

Last year, 28,000 machines were given out.

According to official data, Punjab has witnessed over 22,000 incidents of stubble burning so far this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab stubble burning stubble burning delhi ncr air pollution Delhi NCR pollution
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp