Ajit Pawar slams BJP-Sena for ignoring flood-hit farmers, says alliance busy with govt formation

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: While lodging a scathing attack on the ruling alliance, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that while entire Maharashtra is reeling under a severe crisis due to unseasonal rains, the BJP and the Shiv Sena are just bothered about power and government formation.

A delegation of Congress and NCP leaders called on Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday to apprise him of the ground reality after unseasonal rains and demand increased compensation. NCP’s Pawar and state Congress Chief Balasaheb Thorat interacted with the media after their meeting with the governor.

“The situation is unprecedented this year. While we were ruling the state we have seen droughts as well as floods. But they were only in isolated areas of the state. This year both the calamities have struck one after other. Also, they have impacted all parts of the state. There is no crop left which has remained unaffected by the unseasonal rains,” Pawar said.

We told the governor about the damage done to crops and how the farmers would need more compensation, Pawar added.

“Even after this kind of damage, the ruling parties seem to be least bothered about it. They are busy after political games behind government formation,” Pawar added while training guns at BJP and the Shiv Sena.