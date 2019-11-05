Home Nation

Allocation shift on the cards in Bihar Police to combat rising crimes

In the wake of an alarming rise in crimes, Bihar Police has decided to categorise all its police stations on thebasis of crimes reported and allocate resources accordingly.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In the wake of an alarming rise in crimes, Bihar Police has decided to categorise all its police stations on the basis of crimes reported and allocate resources accordingly.

There are 853 police stations in Bihar which provide security to the people living under 8,406 panchayats in 38 districts, as per the figures available on the state government’s website.

The state police registered more than 57,700 cognizable offences, including murder, between January and July this year.

According to a senior police officer, work has started on dividing the police stations under four different categories.

The super-sensitive police satiations would be put under the A-category, sensitive ones under B, Maoist-affected under C and normal police stations under D category.

The police stations placed under categories A, B and C will get more resources, including manpower and arms, for tackling crimes and the Maoist menace.

“A well-researched formula of categorising the police stations has already been devised. The location of police stations in crime-prone areas will also be considered while deciding the final categorisation,” said a senior officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Police
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp