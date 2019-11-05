Allocation shift on the cards in Bihar Police to combat rising crimes

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In the wake of an alarming rise in crimes, Bihar Police has decided to categorise all its police stations on the basis of crimes reported and allocate resources accordingly.

There are 853 police stations in Bihar which provide security to the people living under 8,406 panchayats in 38 districts, as per the figures available on the state government’s website.

The state police registered more than 57,700 cognizable offences, including murder, between January and July this year.

According to a senior police officer, work has started on dividing the police stations under four different categories.

The super-sensitive police satiations would be put under the A-category, sensitive ones under B, Maoist-affected under C and normal police stations under D category.

The police stations placed under categories A, B and C will get more resources, including manpower and arms, for tackling crimes and the Maoist menace.

“A well-researched formula of categorising the police stations has already been devised. The location of police stations in crime-prone areas will also be considered while deciding the final categorisation,” said a senior officer.