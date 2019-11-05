Home Nation

AQI shoots up to 426 as air quality in Patna worsens

According to figures released by the Bihar pollution control board, the AQI is severe and may affect the health of people, particularly those affected with asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Published: 05th November 2019 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Pollution testing

Officials carrying out vehicle pollution testing in Patna. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur 
Express News Service

PATNA: The air quality of Patna, which is one of the ten most polluted cities in India, further worsened on Tuesday with AQI touching above 426 mark, the worst ever recorded in Patna. 

The air quality started worsening in Patna from Saturday and ultimately crossed the danger level on Tuesday. The Bihar State Pollution Control Board has, meanwhile, issued an advisory for safety measures during this period. Patnaities have been advised to wear good quality masks and abstain from using crackers. 

Dr Rajiv Ranjan, a prominent physician of Patna said that the worsened air quality can damage the lungs and vision because of poisonous substances mixed in it.

After being directed by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday at an emergency meeting on air pollution, officials of Patna district administration on Tuesday carried out intensive vehicle pollution checking throughout the city. According to Secretary of Transport department Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal, a total of 245 vehicles were checked. 

"Out of total 245 vehicles checked, fines were realised from 22 vehicles and eight vehicles were seized on charge of higher rate of emission. The rest of the vehicles were found fit as per the set norms", he said. Mobile pollution testing vans were used for on-the-spot tests. 

"Drives would continue for next one week and all city buses and autorickshaws found emitting pollutants would be seized", Kumar said. He called upon the people to send videos of vehicles they see emitting pollutants.

TAGS
Patna pollution Patna AQI
