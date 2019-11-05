Home Nation

BJP leader arrested for Trinamool leader's murder in East Midnapore

BJP leader Anisur Rahman and his associate Mubarak Khan were arrested from Mecheda area on Sunday, the police said.

Published: 05th November 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By ANI

EAST MIDNAPORE: A BJP leader and his associate have been arrested for their alleged role in the murder of a TMC leader in Panskura area here, police said on Monday.

BJP leader Anisur Rahman and his associate Mubarak Khan were arrested from Mecheda area on Sunday, the police said. They were produced before Tamluk Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Monday which sent them to 13-day police custody.

"We arrested a person named Dipak Chakraborty who revealed the names of other accused. We arrested most of them one by one. We arrested BJP leader Anisur Rahman, who is the mastermind of the killing, yesterday (Sunday) night," said East Midnapur SSP Solomon.

He said that the BJP leader along with his aide planned the murder. "Anisur organised, planned and arranged approximately Rs 5 lakh to give it to those who fired at the TMC leader," he said.

Kurban Shah, Vice-President of Panskura Panchayat Samity, was shot dead from point-blank range inside TMC office in Mysora village here on October 7 night. The TMC leader died on the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Trinamool Kurban Shah Trinamool Leader Murder
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp