Madhya Pradesh BJP MP Mahendra Solanki, an ex-judge booked for vandalism

By IANS

BHOPAL: A former civil judge and first-time BJP MP Mahendra Solanki along with three other persons on Monday were booked for allegedly damaging the wall of an under-construction police post in Dewas district on Sunday.

The FIR registered against the BJP MP and three others is related to communally sensitive Subhash Chowk area of Dewas town, where a dilapidated police post was being replaced with permanent construction.

Solanki had resigned from his judicial post earlier this year to contest and win from Dewas (SC) Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket. He was booked along with three others under Sections 353 (Assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 427 (causing damage), 506 (intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in common intention) besides under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

However, Solanki termed all allegations against him as false. "I can be seen standing without even touching the police post in the CCTV footage," he claimed.

Sources confided that owners of some shops located behind the makeshift police post were against the construction of permanent post there.

"Keeping in mind the law and order requirements of the area, the district administration and police had decided to restore the police post through new construction. But we got to know on Sunday that wall of the under-construction post was damaged. The CCTV grabs retrieved from the spot revealed that the BJP MP along with three others was involved in the incident," Dewas SP Chandrashekhar Solanki said.

Not only was the BJP MP found to be involved in damaging the unfinished wall of the police post on Saturday late night, but he had also allegedly misbehaved with a police sub-inspector over the construction of the post earlier on Saturday. The BJP leader had also misbehaved with the SP Dewas over the phone on the issue.