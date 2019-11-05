Revamped Habibganj, Gandhinagar stations to be ready by March 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways’ station redevelopment plan seems to be on track with renovation works at two stations — Habibganj and Gandhinagar — likely to be completed by March next year.

According to an Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) official, work at Habibganj is likely to be completed by January next year while the redevelopment of the Gandhinagar railway station will be done by March 2020.

Habibganj in Madhya Pradesh will be modelled on the Heidelberg railway station in Germany in the public-private partnership model by the IRSDC and the Bansal Group.

While Rs 100 crore is being spent on the redevelopment, approximately Rs 350 crore would be spent on the development of the areas around the railway station.

The redevelopment includes setting up of a glass dome structure at the entrance, swanky waiting lounges, museums and LED lighting among other features.

Gandhinagar railway station is being redeveloped into a travel hub for Rs 250 crore.

According to officials, the amenities at the new station would be on par with the facilities at airports. The station would boast of a dedicated transit corridor which will house food stalls, book stalls and a 600-seater waiting lounge.