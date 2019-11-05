Home Nation

Revamped Habibganj, Gandhinagar stations to be ready by March 2020

 The Indian Railways’ station redevelopment plan seems to be on track with renovation works at two stations — Habibganj and Gandhinagar — likely to be completed by March next year.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed in major stations to ensure security of passengers. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways’ station redevelopment plan seems to be on track with renovation works at two stations — Habibganj and Gandhinagar — likely to be completed by March next year.

According to an Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) official, work at Habibganj is likely to be completed by January next year while the redevelopment of the Gandhinagar railway station will be done by March 2020.

Habibganj in Madhya Pradesh will be modelled on the Heidelberg railway station in Germany in the public-private partnership model by the IRSDC and the Bansal Group.

While Rs 100 crore is being spent on the redevelopment, approximately Rs 350 crore would be spent on the development of the areas around the railway station.

The redevelopment includes setting up of a glass dome structure at the entrance, swanky waiting lounges, museums and LED lighting among other features.

Gandhinagar railway station is being redeveloped into a travel hub for Rs 250 crore.

According to officials, the amenities at the new station would be on par with the facilities at airports. The station would boast of a dedicated transit corridor which will house food stalls, book stalls and a 600-seater waiting lounge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways IRSDC
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp