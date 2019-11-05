Home Nation

Shia Waqf board bans use of its properties for any Ayodhya event

Waseem Rizvi said that violation of the order would lead to action under the Waqf Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi

Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has directed all 'mutawwalis' (caretakers of Waqf properties) not to use any Shia Waqf property to hold any programme, meeting or protest on the impending Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title suit.

The Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, in an order, said no Waqf property, including Imambara, dargah, karbala, mosque, mazaar or cemetery, should be used to organize any programme on Ayodhya issue.

He said that violation of the order would lead to action under the Waqf Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Board said only preordained religious events would be allowed on Waqf properties.

"Use of loudspeakers for sending out any message on Ayodhya issue or calling for any assembly which may lead to disruption of peace will not be allowed. Mutawwalis concerned will be held accountable if peace is disturbed due to such an event," he stated.

