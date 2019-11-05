Home Nation

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan shows link in pollution, heart disease via carrots

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave out remedies for the elevated air pollution levels in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

Published: 05th November 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Unfazed by criticism on social media after extolling the virtues of carrots for fighting an air pollution emergency, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday reiterated on the scientific basis of the link drawn between pollution and heart disease and how anti-oxidants like carrots can prevent a coronary condition.

In a tweet, the Minister gave out remedies for the elevated air pollution levels in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

"Oxidative stress triggered by various pollutants has serious negative effects on human health. One positive action is to include food items with high level of antioxidants that can neutralise this. Of course, the solution lies in exposure prevention and control".

ALSO READ: Supreme Court refers to air pollution as worse than 1975 'Emergency'

The tweet was accompanied by a message from the Health Ministry, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and a picture of vegetables including carrots, spinach, capsicum, among others.

This came in for criticism on social media that the idea was simplistic, or that the situation was aggravated.

ALSO READ: Pollution levels in Delhi likely to drop due to wind, air quality remains 'very poor'

Not fazed by the chatter, Vardhan expounded on the scientific basis of the argument.

"The main thing to do is to increase your levels of Antioxidants & decrease your formation of free radicals. One method of preventing oxidative stress is to ensure that you're obtaining enough antioxidants in your diet through Broccoli,Carrots, Spinach Red cabbage,Red peppers etc", he said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: IIT, MoEF experts help Supreme Court find ways to curb air pollution

These are high in fibers, carotenoids, vitamins C and E, phenolics such as p-coumaric, chlorogenic & caffeic acids. Food containing phenolic compounds is found to decrease risk of vascular diseases, he added.

"In the Lipid Research Clinics Coronary Primary Prevention Trial (LRC-CPPT), men were tracked over 13 yrs & results revealed that those with highest plasma carotenoid levels present in veggies with carotenoids and antioxidants had lower risk of coronary heart disease", he said in a series of tweets.

ALSO READ: Air purifiers installed near Taj Mahal to combat rising pollution

"The mechanisms of air pollution-induced health effects involve oxidative stress and inflammation. Inflammation has been shown to be a strong predictor of CVD and serum I-carotene inversely correlates with C-reactive protein and interleukin-6", the Minister said.

"In a 12-year follow-up of the Prospective Basel Study, Eicholzer and colleagues found that the risk of ischemic heart disease is increased by 1.53 Relative Risk in those with the lowest plasma carotene concentrations", he added, explaining the scientific link between pollution and heart disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Air Pollution Heart Disease
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp