Home Nation

Women in India are treated unfairly in health spending, reveals report

Women in India are not only treated unfairly when they need consultation of specialist doctors but also when they need hospitalisation, according to a report.

Published: 05th November 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational image.

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women in India are not only treated unfairly when they need consultation of specialist doctors but also when they need hospitalisation, according to a report.

Incidentally, a recent study of out-patient care in AIIMS, Delhi had revealed the same problem of gender inequality. Of the over 23 lakh patients who availed OPD facilities in a year, the study had said, male outpatients visited 1.69 times more than female outpatients.

Now, the data of the National Health Profile 2019 — the annual account of demographics, health status, health finance, health infrastructure and human resources for the sector — show that while the average cost of hospitalisation for male patients in urban areas is Rs 30,450, it is over 25 per cent lesser for women. 

Similarly, while the average cost of hospitalisation for male patients in rural areas is Rs 19,727, it is nearly 28 per cent lesser for female patients. The figures are based on detailed hospitalisation details as compiled in the ‘Key Indicators of Social Consumption in India-Health, 2014’ as part of the National Sample Survey.

Some of the states and Union Territories have the starkest difference. For example, while the money spent on hospitalisation on an average for a male patient in Chandigarh was Rs 20,848, it was less than one-fifth for females.

“These figures are reflective of health-seeking behaviour differences between males and females due to age, demographic realities, the growing burden of non-communicable diseases and larger health insurance coverage of male members in the families,” said Priya Balasubramaniam, senior public health scientist, Public Health Foundation of India, Delhi. 

But, there were some exceptions as well. Families in Goa spent nearly three times more in case of a woman when hospitalised in rural areas, for instance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS National Health Profile 2019 Public Health Foundation of India
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp