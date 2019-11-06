Home Nation

4,741 farm fire incidents in Punjab on Wednesday

Though the stubble burning count was lower compared to Tuesday, it was still 59 per cent more than that of the corresponding period in the last year.

Published: 06th November 2019 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning; farm fires

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Farmers in Punjab continued to defy the ban on stubble burning with the state reporting 4,741 farm fire incidents on Wednesday.

Though the stubble burning count was lower compared to Tuesday, it was still 59 per cent more than that of the corresponding period in the last year.

According to satellite data collected by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Sangrur and Bathinda continued to be the worst-affected districts with the highest number of farm fire incidents of 785 and 676 in a single day, respectively.

ALSO READ | Provide Rs 100 per quintal of stubble to small, marginal farmers: SC to Punjab, Haryana, UP

Among other districts, Moga, Mansa and Ferozepur reported farm fire incidents at 493, 460 and 433, respectively, as per the data.

On Tuesday, Punjab had reported the season's highest farm fire count at 6,668.

The state had recorded stubble burning incidents of 165 and 2,983 on November 6 in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Between September 23 and November 6, Punjab reported 42,676 incidents of farm fire, which was almost 41 per cent higher than stubble burning incidents in the corresponding period last year.

According to the accumulated figure, Sangrur district again topped the chart of number of farm fire incidents at 5,557, followed by Ferozepur at 4,453, Bathinda at 4,211 and Patiala at 3,548.

Pathankot was the only exception where the count of farm fires was the lowest.

The border district reported only four incidents of stubble burning incidents.

Paddy growers at several places in Punjab continued to set the crop residue afire in order to sow the next wheat crop.

They have been demanding Rs 200 per quintal as bonus on paddy for the management of stubble.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stubble farm fire incidents
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp