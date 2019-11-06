Home Nation

BSP MLA 'abuses' government officer in Madhya Pradesh, video goes viral

The MLA had barged into the office of Damoh District Treasury Officer (DTO) Vivek Gharu and abused him for not releasing funds  sanctioned by her for the construction of a road.

Published: 06th November 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Ram Bai

Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Ram Bai (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

DAMOH: Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Ram Bai allegedly abused a state government officer while accusing him of not releasing the funds sanctioned by her for the construction of a road in a village panchayat in Damoh district.

The video of the purported incident, which occurred on November 5, has gone viral. In the clip, the MLA can be seen barging into the office of Damoh District Treasury Officer (DTO) Vivek Gharu and abusing him for not releasing the funds.

ALSO READ| Kin of Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers making life hell for government officials 

The MLA had sanctioned the money for the project from her MLA fund. She purportedly told the officer to seek transfer if he doesn't want to work in the district. The MLA also alleged that the officer was demanding money for clearing the bill.

According to sources, Ram Bai had sanctioned funds for development of a road in a village panchayat and the proposal (bill) after clearance from the district planning committee and collector reached the district treasury office.

However, it seems the MLA lost her cool when the proposal failed to get clearance. Efforts to contact Ram Bai didn't yield results. Meanwhile, Gharu said the treasury office receives all bills online. "In case of any discrepancy in any bill, it is returned online," he explained.

"Under a provision no bill can be held for more than three days. But the MLA was in no mood to listen and continued to misbehave with me in my office," the officer said, adding that he had complained to the district collector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Bai Damoh District Treasury Madhya Pradesh MLA abuse Madhya Pradesh BSP MP govt officer abused
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp