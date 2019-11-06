Home Nation

CBI raids residence of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Raghuraj Singh Kansana

Several local warehouses, including one Shriram warehouse, were raided by the investigating agency.

Published: 06th November 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MORENA: The CBI on Wednesday carried out searches at the residence of Congress MLA Raghuraj Singh Kansana in Morena in connection with a bank fraud case in which his nephew is an accused.

The MLAs nephew Kushal Singh was booked for allegedly availing loan from UCO Bank based on forged documents causing loss of `8.08 crore to the bank.

“My nephew runs a warehouse for which he had taken a loan. The CBI visited our ancestral house in Morena to seek documents. The bank manager is an accused in the case. This could be a political conspiracy to defame me,” Kansana said.

The searches come a day after the agency raided almost 180 locations across the country in the Rs 7000-crore bank fraud case.

“The warehouse owner fraudulently issued receipts in the name of different persons for availing loan against them and unauthorisedly released and removed pledged goods without having release orders from UCO Bank,” an official said. He said most of such receipts were issued in the names of the warehouse owner’s employees, relatives, etc. 

CBI-Bhopal sources said the MLA’s nephew is just one out of owners of seven warehouses in Morena against whom cases have been registered.

Searches were conducted at 19 locations in four cities, including Morena, Patna, Kolkata and Noida.

The AB Road house of the MLA and premises of another warehouse owner Leelawati Agrawal, who owns the Shanti Warehouse were searched in Morena.

