Chetan Bhagat couldn't believe he was ISRO's chief guest, netizens rip him apart

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Netizens took no time to troll Indian author Chetan Bhagat for being honoured at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as the chief guest at an event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them.

"Really honoured to be the Chief Guest at ISRO for the recent celebrations of the World Space Week. I can't believe one of India's finest organisations chose me to address them. Truly a big moment of my life - my own moon landing! #isro #chetanbhagat #worldspaceweek," Chetan Bhagat wrote in a post on Monday.

"With losing all communication with Chandrayan-2 Lander Vikram, looks like ISRO has also lost its sense inviting this joker as a Chief Guest. Even he can't believe it," wrote another user.

"Chandrayan failure was just a small setback for ISRO. But inviting you as chief guest has me worried a lot more about the future direction of the organisation," mentioned another.

"Chetu Bhai, why don't you go to Moon or Mars? ISRO should run a pilot program with you. There are lots of readers for your novels," a user added.

Earlier, Bhagat had faced strong criticism from the audience when he was invited as a judge on a dance reality show.