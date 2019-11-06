Home Nation

Gujarat government purchases new private jet worth Rs 191 crore for CM, VIP travel

On Wednesday, officials said that the swanky two-engine 'Bombardier Challenger 650' would be delivered in the next two weeks.

Published: 06th November 2019 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bombardier Challenger 650, Private jet

Bombardier Challenger 650

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The BJP government in Gujarat has finally purchased a new aircraft worth Rs 191 crore for use by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries like governor and deputy CM, formally wrapping up the delayed procurement process launched five years ago.

On Wednesday, officials said that the swanky two-engine 'Bombardier Challenger 650' would be delivered in the next two weeks.

The new aircraft can carry 12 passengers and has a flying range of around 7,000 kilometres, much higher than the present 'Beechcraft Super King' aircraft that has been used to ferry the CM and other dignitaries since the last 20 years.

It can fly with a speed of around 870 kilometres per hour. "The Bombardier-make Challenger 650 aircraft worth around Rs 191 crore will be delivered to us (Gujarat government) in the third week of this month. All formalities related to its procurement have been completed," another official said.

Director of Civil Aviation, Gujarat, Captain Ajay Chauhan said it would take another two months before the new jet can become airborne, "as we need to take various approvals and clearances from the Customs, DGCA and other authorities."

At present, the state government owns and operates Beechcraft Super King turboprop aircraft with the capacity to fly nine passengers in one sortie, an official said. "The Beechcraft is the only aircraft currently available to ferry the CM and other dignitaries. It is in service since the last 20 years," the official said.

He said the procurement process for a new aircraft started five years ago. "Finally, we succeeded in acquiring a new aircraft in the third bid," said the official.

He said the new aircraft has a longer flying range than the present one and can fly dignitaries to nearby countries like China. "Since the 'Beechcraft Super King' was not able to fly long range and it was also an older generation aircraft, the state government was compelled to hire private jets to take the CM on long distance journeys. Hiring a chartered aircraft would cost around Rs 1 lakh per hour or even more," the official said while explaining the rationale behind purchasing a new aircraft.

He said 'Beechcraft Super King' can actually ferry four to five passengers as additional fuel need to be carried along because of its limited flying range. "Refuelling is also a big issue with the old aircraft, which is not the case with this new Bombardier.

Due to these limitations, the 'Beechcraft Super King' would take around five hours to reach Guwahati from here (Ahmedabad)," he said, adding the new aircraft would take only one hour forty minutes to cover the same distance as it does not require refuelling.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bombardier Challenger 650 Gujarat VIP jet Gujarat CM private jet Gujarat new aeroplane
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp