Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of Ram Rahim, gets bail in Panchkula violence case

Honeypreet and others were charged with conspiracy for having allegedly planned the violence at a meeting at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in the event of Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim SIngh with Honeypreet Insan | Express

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Honeypreet 'Insan', the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, was on Wednesday granted bail by a court in Panchkula in a case relating to the violence allegedly unleashed by members of the group in August 2017.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate of Panchkula, Rohit Vats, granted her bail. She had submitted a bail application in court on Wednesday four days after sedition charges were dropped against her and 39 others. She attended the court's proceedings through video conferencing and is likely to be released later in the evening.

Honeypreet and others were charged with conspiracy for having allegedly planned the violence at a meeting at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa in the event of Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case. She has been in judicial custody at the Ambala central jail since October 2017.  As per the charge sheet earlier filed by the police, Honeypreet and the 45-member Dera management committee made a plan to unleash violence if  Ram Rahim was convicted in the rape case.

After a CBI court convicted Ram Rahim in the rape case of two disciples in August 2017, the ensuing violence led to the deaths of 42 people, while hundreds were injured. The Haryana Police subsequently registered around 200 criminal cases against Dera followers and over 1,000 of them were arrested.

