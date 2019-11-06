Home Nation

India to expose Pakistan terror financing at Australia meet

India is to appeal all countries to work together for rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure in Pakistan.

Published: 06th November 2019

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India will share dossier of Pakistan based-terror organisations funding jihad to destabilise peace in South Asia during the three-day global conference about threat of terrorism in Melbourne, Australia.

The international conference with a theme 'No Money for Terror' to begin from November 6. The issue of the conference is how to stop money flow to terror activities and what kind of coordination is needed among the countries.

In a detailed report, India to present Pakistan's financing channels and cross-border movement of terrorists belonging to Al Qaeda, Daesh/ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Tayabba, and their affiliates as well as terrorist groups threatening peace and security in South Asia and the Sahel region.

India is also to appeal all countries to work together for rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure in Pakistan.

"We will also expose how Pakistan terror organisations pumping counterfeit currencies in South Asia to fund jihad," said a senior IPS officer.

Further, India will call upon all UN member countries to implement the UNSC Resolution 2462 on fighting terrorist financing.

A delegation led by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will represent India in the conference. Top IPS and IAS officers from National Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau, Financial Intelligence Unit and Ministry of External Affairs are accompanying the minister.

As many as 70 countries to participate in the conference. Paris hosted the conference in April last year. In 2020, India to host the conference.

