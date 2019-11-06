Home Nation

India to test-fire 3,500 km range K-4 nuclear missile from underwater platform Friday

The missile system is being developed by the DRDO for the Arihant class nuclear submarines which are being built by India. These submarines would be the mainstay of India's nuclear triad.

Published: 06th November 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

India's Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant. (Photo courtesy: DRDO)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: To further strengthen its capabilities of hitting enemy targets from submarines, India is planning to test-fire the 3,500-kilometre strike-range K-4 nuclear missile from an underwater platform off the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The missile system is being developed by the DRDO for the Arihant class nuclear submarines which are being built by India. These submarines would be the mainstay of India's nuclear triad.

"As per plans, the DRDO will carry out test-firing of the K-4 nuclear missile from an underwater platform off the Vishakhapatnam coast on Friday. During the trial, the DRDO will test the advanced systems in the missile system," government sources said here.

K-4 is one of the two underwater missiles that are being developed. The other one is the over 700 kilometre strike range BO-5 missile.

It is not yet clear whether the DRDO will test the missile at the full strike range or shorter ranges. However, NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) and marine warnings for long-range missile test have already been issued by India for the planned test-firings.

The K-4 missile test was planned for last month but was postponed.

DRDO also plans test-firing of the Agni-3 and BrahMos missiles in the coming few weeks.

Government sources clarified that the test-firing of the K-4 would be done from an underwater pontoon as the missile is still being tested and launch from a submarine would only be done once it is ready for deployment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DRDO K-4 nuclear missile INS Arihant
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp