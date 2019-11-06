Home Nation

Maharashtra logjam: Fadnavis follower performs ritual, wishes BJP leader forms government again

Vipin Telgote performed the ritual by bowing down in reverence as he reached the Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur.

Published: 06th November 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Incumbent Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Incumbent Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NAGPUR: A follower of Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday performed a ritual by walking barefoot to Ganesh Mandir Tekdi and prayed that Fadnavis forms the government again.

Vipin Telgote performed the ritual by bowing down in reverence as he reaches the temple. He also wore a t-shirt having 'Mai bhi Devendra' printed on it in Hindi, with BJP's lotus symbol below it.

"I have come here along with other members of a fan club of Fadnavis. I will offer a flower garland to Ambedkar's statue here and later we all will be visiting Ganesh Ji Tekdi Temple. We will pray for Fadnavis to become our CM again," Said Telgote.

People held posters with pictures of Fadnavis on it. This comes amid the impasse between BJP and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had fought the assembly polls together on October 21.

Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition owing to differences between the two parties on power-sharing.

Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. But Fadnavis has said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56 in the 288-member state assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis BJP Shiv Sena congress NCP
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp