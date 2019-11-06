Home Nation

Now, 12th pass or diploma holders can serve as OSDs to ministers in Goa government

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that requests to lower the educational criteria was received from dy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar, Revenue Minister Jeniffer Monserratte and Ports Minister Michael Lobo.

Published: 06th November 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government on Wednesday relaxed minimum educational qualification for appointment of Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) after three ministers said they were not finding suitable candidates for the post.

Instead of only graduates, Class 12th pass candidates or diploma holders can also apply for the post of OSDs to ministers, according to a decision taken by the state cabinet at a meeting here.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters after the cabinet meeting that a proposal was cleared to relax academic qualifications of candidates for OSDs to ministers to Class 12th pass or diploma holders from graduation earlier.

He said requests to lower the educational criteria was received from Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, Revenue Minister Jeniffer Monserratte and Ports Minister Michael Lobo.

The three ministers had claimed it was difficult for them to find OSDs of their choice as per the existing qualification (minimum graduation), Sawant said. "Now they are allowed to take an officer who is not a degree holder, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa government OSDs Goa Minister OSDs Goa OSD qualification Chandrakant Kavlekar Jeniffer Monserratte Michael Lobo
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp