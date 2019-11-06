Home Nation

Rajasthan focuses on Right to Health as preparations underway across the state

Preparations are in full swing to implement the Right to Health Act in Rajasthan and to make it more efficient and ensure better public health.

Published: 06th November 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:01 AM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Preparations are in full swing to implement the Right to Health Act in Rajasthan and to make it more efficient and ensure better public health. The Ashok Gehlot government is all set to make various departments and agencies accountable under this act. 

“People have a right to live a healthy life. All the important points associated with the health of a common person are being taken into consideration. We are trying to make the various departments responsible to make sure people remain healthy”, said Raghu Sharma, Health Minister of Rajasthan

Departments that fail to check pollution or the spread of mosquitoes will be specially monitored. Show cause notices and penalties will be imposed on them in case of failure. The government is also planning to initiate legal proceedings if the departments don’t comply.

Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact such a law. The PHED will be responsible for providing clean drinking water and if any polluted water is supplied to public, legal action will be initiated. 

Rajasthan is one of the states where an outbreak of seasonal diseases is very common.

In 2017, the Shastri Nagar colony of Jaipur suffered from the spread of Zika virus.

The main factor behind this was the failure to clean the drainage system near the colony.

This year the largest number of Swine Flu cases was also reported from Rajasthan leading to many deaths. From now on the municipal corporation and other agencies will be held responsible for the drainage and sewerage system mismanagement.

