Home Nation

Shiv Sena men ransack insurance firm office in Pune demanding clearance of farmers' claims

The activists wanted the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company to clear the insurance claims of farmers who suffered crop losses.

Published: 06th November 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune

Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express

By Express News Service

PUNE: Shiv Sena activists on Wednesday vandalized Pune office of IFFCO Tokio insurance company that deals in crop insurance.

A video of the agitation that has gone viral on social media platforms shows party workers breaking glass doors, computers and chairs at the insurance company office in Koregaon area of Pune.

Shiv Sena Pune city chief Sanjay More led the agitation.

On the backdrop of the recent unseasonal rains leading to the destruction of crops, farmers had filed insurance claims which were not cleared by the company even after repeated requests. This led to the protest, More said adding that such agitations would be repeated throughout the state if the attitude of the insurance companies doesn't change.

The issue of crop insurance claims being turned down by companies is heating up and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had warned the companies of people's wrath on Tuesday. "Don't worry. I know where the houses of these companies are," Thackeray had told the farmers when they complained that their insurance claims were being rejected by the companies.

Earlier Thackeray had led a march against insurance companies in Mumbai in the month of July. Shiv Sena had demanded that all the crop insurance claims be settled within 15 days, back then.

The state witnessed unprecedented post monsoon showers this year, especially due to cyclones in the Arabian Sea. Most of the crop damage due to untimely showers was caused in the second and third weeks of October.

Fadnavis also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday and discussed the issue of farmers suffering losses due to untimely showers. He later said that Shah assured him to hold talks with insurance companies and help farmers who have incurred losses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iffco Tokio General Insurance Shiv Sena vandalism Pune office vandalism Shiv Sena
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp