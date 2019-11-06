Shiv Sena men ransack insurance firm office in Pune demanding clearance of farmers' claims

By Express News Service

PUNE: Shiv Sena activists on Wednesday vandalized Pune office of IFFCO Tokio insurance company that deals in crop insurance.

A video of the agitation that has gone viral on social media platforms shows party workers breaking glass doors, computers and chairs at the insurance company office in Koregaon area of Pune.

Shiv Sena Pune city chief Sanjay More led the agitation.

On the backdrop of the recent unseasonal rains leading to the destruction of crops, farmers had filed insurance claims which were not cleared by the company even after repeated requests. This led to the protest, More said adding that such agitations would be repeated throughout the state if the attitude of the insurance companies doesn't change.

The issue of crop insurance claims being turned down by companies is heating up and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had warned the companies of people's wrath on Tuesday. "Don't worry. I know where the houses of these companies are," Thackeray had told the farmers when they complained that their insurance claims were being rejected by the companies.

Earlier Thackeray had led a march against insurance companies in Mumbai in the month of July. Shiv Sena had demanded that all the crop insurance claims be settled within 15 days, back then.

The state witnessed unprecedented post monsoon showers this year, especially due to cyclones in the Arabian Sea. Most of the crop damage due to untimely showers was caused in the second and third weeks of October.

Fadnavis also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday and discussed the issue of farmers suffering losses due to untimely showers. He later said that Shah assured him to hold talks with insurance companies and help farmers who have incurred losses.