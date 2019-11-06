Home Nation

Vacancies in Information Commissions: SC asks Centre, nine states to file status report

The court asked the Centre and states to file their status report after RTI activists Anjali Bhardwaj and others submitted that earlier apex court orders were not complied with.

Published: 06th November 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and nine states to file a status report on filling up of vacancies in the central and state information commissions in compliance with its earlier orders.

A bench of Justices S A Bobde, S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari asked the Centre and the nine states to file the status report in four weeks.

"In the meantime, the Union of India and the states shall submit a status report regarding filling up of the vacancies in question and a compliance report with regard to the directions given by this court vide judgment dated February 15, 2019 be also filed," the bench said in its order.

The top court's direction came after RTI activists Anjali Bhardwaj and others submitted that the earlier apex court orders on filling up of vacancies have not been complied with by the Centre and the nine states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala, Odisha, Karnataka, West Bengal and Nagaland.

The top court issued a notice to the Centre and the nine states on the fresh application filed by Bhardwaj and listed the matter for further hearing on December 16.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Bhardwaj and others, said the Centre and the state governments had not put the names of selected and short-listed candidates on their website as was directed by the Supreme Court.

He said the vacancies are yet to be filled by the Centre and states in the Central Information Commission (CIC) and State Information Commissions (SICs).

Bhushan said that at present the CIC has around four vacancies of members and more seats are likely to fall vacant in coming months due to the retirement of some existing members.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, appearing for the Centre, said that a search committee has been constituted and efforts are being made for filling up of the vacancies in the CIC.

The apex court had in February passed a slew of directions on filling up vacancies in the CIC and the SICs and said the process of appointments must start one to two months before a post falls vacant.

The court had said the post of the chief information commissioner is on a higher pedestal and the appointment process for a CIC should be on the "same terms" as in the process of a chief election commissioner.

Taking note of the provisions in the RTI Act, it had said besides bureaucrats, eminent citizens from other walks of life should also be considered for the post of information commissioners in the CIC.

The plea by Bhardwaj, Commodore Lokesh Batra (retired) and Amrita Johri have claimed that around 33,000 appeals and complaints are pending with the CIC at present as posts of information commissioners are lying vacant.

The apex court had earlier asked the Centre and states to maintain transparency in appointments of chief information commissioner and information commissioners and upload details of search committees and applicants on the website.

In July last year, the top court had expressed concern over vacancies at the chief information commission and state information commissions and had directed the Centre and the nine states to file an affidavit giving a time schedule for filling up the posts.

The court had asked the nine states to apprise it about the time frame for filling up the posts.

The petitioners have said that several information commissions like in Gujarat and Maharashtra were functioning without the chief information commissioner, even though the RTI Act envisages a crucial role for this post on which the administration and superintendence of commission is vested.

The plea has claimed that the Centre and state governments have "attempted to stifle" the functioning of the RTI Act by failing to do their statutory duty of ensuring appointments in a timely manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Information Commission Supreme Court RTI
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp