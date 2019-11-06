Home Nation

Winter session of Parliament likely to be stormy: Congress MP Rajeev Gowda

Gowda said that the party has been organising nation-wide protests highlighting the state of economy under the BJP rule outside parliament.

Published: 06th November 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Gowda

Congress MP Rajeev Gowda (Photo| Facebook/ @ProfRajeevGowda)

By PTI

KOCHI: The winter session of Parliament commencing this month is likely to be stormy with the Congress on Wednesday saying the party would raise in both the Houses the "sad state" of Indian economy under the BJP government.

Congress national spokesman Rajeev Gowda said that the party has been organising nation-wide protests highlighting the state of economy under the BJP rule outside parliament and from November 18 these issues will be raised in Parliament.

The nearly one month long session is likely to conclude on December 13. "India's economy lies in shambles today. Job creation is in coma as economic and agricultural growth remain on the ventilator. Shrinking economy, shrinking savings, shutting down of businesses and spiralling bank frauds reflect the sad state of Indian economy under BJP government," the Rajya Sabha MP told a press conference here.

He alleged that across the country there was despair and distress against the government among all sections, particularly farmers and youths.

Gowda said that the government, instead of paying attention to solve the economic issues affecting the people, "is focussed on diverting attention shouting Pakistan all the time." "The BJP government has turned India's demographic dividend into a demographic disaster. According to National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), unemployment is at a 45 year high and still climbing," he said.

Days after India decided not to join the RCEP agreement, the Congress claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the step due to the pressure by the Congress party. "It is only because of opposition led by the Congress that the Prime Minister backtracked on his efforts to sign the mega free trade agreement (FTA). The Congress prevented the government from making a blunder," Gowda said.

Early this week, the Prime Minister had said in Bangkok that India will not join China-backed mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as negotiations failed to satisfactorily address New Delhi's "outstanding issues and concerns."

