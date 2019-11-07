Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict, eight jails to be set up in UP's Ambedkar Nagar District

By ANI

AMBEDKAR NAGAR: Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday has sought to set up eight temporary jails in different colleges in the Ambedkar Nagar district of the state.

The District School Inspector, Ambedkar Nagar, through a letter, directed the heads of three colleges in Akbarpur, and one each in Tanda, Jalalpur, Jaitpur, Bhiti and Alapur to provide the buildings and other amenities to the police station heads.



The letter, written on Wednesday, mentions that this is being done in response to the letter written by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Ambedkar Nagar in which the names of the shortlisted institutions, in which the temporary jails will be established.

Earlier on November 5, top RSS functionaries along with BJP leaders reached out to Muslim clerics at the residence of Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to give a clarion call to maintain peace and harmony after the verdict by the apex court.



Enough security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order in the temple town. Elaborate deployment of forces and confidence-building measures has been ensured to maintain law and order in the Ayodhya district as well.

District Magistrate Court had already imposed Section-144 in the district in anticipation of a verdict in the title dispute case in the month of October.

Section 144 will be in effect till December 10, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha had said in an order.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgement in the Ayodhya title dispute case before November 17 when Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi demits office.