Air India observed vigilance week in accordance with Central Vigilance panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The vigilance department of Air India observed vigilance awareness week between October 28 and November 2.

This was as per the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission.

During this period, a range of programmes were held on the theme Integrity – A Way of Life under the guidance of the Air India chief vigilance officer Shoba Ohatker.

Employees at the establishments of Air India took the integrity pledge in their respective regions. The programmes started with Ohatker taking the ‘integrity pledge’ along with other employees at the airline headquarters.

A range of other activities were organaised to sensitise employees through workshops and debates.

As a part of the public outreach programme, the airline created awareness among the public through walkathon and cyclathon, among others.