At least six killed following heavy snowfall in Kashmir

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Residents of Srinagar and other parts of the Valley woke up to an unseasonal snowfall, setting in early winter chill in Kashmir as the minimum temperature fell below the freezing point for the first time this season, an official of the Met department said.

Two Army jawans died in a road accident in Kupwara when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Langate area of the district on Wednesday night due to poor visibility caused by heavy snowfall, an Army official said.

Rifleman Bhim Bahadur Pun and Gunner Akhilesh Kumar were killed in the accident.

Four persons, including two locals working as Army porters, also died in separate incidents following heavy snowfall. The two porters identified as Manzoor Ahmed and Ishaq Khan died after coming under an avalanche near a forward post in Kupwara.

In another incident, an employee of the Power Development Department died while trying to restore power supply, which has been disrupted.

The snowfall has cut off the Valley from the rest of the country as the arterial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic while all flights to and from Srinagar airport were cancelled, officials said.

A traffic department official said roads which connect the summer capital with far-flung areas like Gurez, Macchil, Keran and Tangdhar have also been closed.