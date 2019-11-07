Home Nation

At least six killed following heavy snowfall in Kashmir

A pedestrian also died after he was hit by a branch of a Chinar tree which broke off under the weight of snow in Habak area of the city, the officials said.

Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall which caused the closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and disruption of air-traffic.

Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall which caused the closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and disruption of air-traffic. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Residents of Srinagar and other parts of the Valley woke up to an unseasonal snowfall, setting in early winter chill in Kashmir as the minimum temperature fell below the freezing point for the first time this season, an official of the Met department said.

Two Army jawans died in a road accident in Kupwara when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Langate area of the district on Wednesday night due to poor visibility caused by heavy snowfall, an Army official said.

Rifleman Bhim Bahadur Pun and Gunner Akhilesh Kumar were killed in the accident.

WATCH: Kashmir turns white with first snowfall of the year, highway closed

Four persons, including two locals working as Army porters, also died in separate incidents following heavy snowfall. The two porters identified as Manzoor Ahmed and Ishaq Khan died after coming under an avalanche near a forward post in Kupwara.

In another incident, an employee of the Power Development Department died while trying to restore power supply, which has been disrupted.

The snowfall has cut off the Valley from the rest of the country as the arterial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic while all flights to and from Srinagar airport were cancelled, officials said.

A traffic department official said roads which connect the summer capital with far-flung areas like Gurez, Macchil, Keran and Tangdhar have also been closed.

