Centre rushes more forces to Ayodhya, asks states to remain alert ahead of SC verdict

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked all states to remain alert ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute and ensure security in sensitive areas, officials said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also dispatched around 4,000 paramilitary personnel for security deployment in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, VHP stops stone carving work for first time since 1990

A general advisory has been sent to all states and Union territories asking them to deploy adequate security personnel in all sensitive places and ensure that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country, a home ministry official said.

The ministry has rushed 40 companies of paramilitary forces to Uttar Pradesh to assist the state government in maintaining law and order.

ALSO READ: Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, singers back with inflammatory songs

A company of paramilitary forces comprises about 100 personnel.

The Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit is expected before November 17.

Meanwhile, former Solicitor General N Santosh Hegde said there should be neither celebration nor protest over Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue,

The retired Supreme Court judge said the nation should accept the judicial pronouncement and there should be no expression of adverse opinion on that. "And on a matter of principle, as a judicial pronouncement, both sides must accept the verdicts," he said.