Clear my Pakistan trip, else will go to Kartapur like ordinary pilgrim: Sidhu to MEA

Former Punjab minister also stressed that as a "law-abiding citizen" he prefers to visit Pakistan after Central government's approval.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader and former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With only two days left for the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday has written yet another letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting to at least reply to his letters seeking permission to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

"Sir, despite repeated reminders you have not responded to whether or not the government has granted me permission to go to Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Corridor. The delay and no response is a hindrance to my future course of action," read the letter by Sidhu dated November 7.

ALSO READ| India to stick to Kartarpur agreement on visits by its pilgrims: MEA

Former Punjab minister also stressed that as a "law-abiding citizen" he prefers to visit Pakistan after Central government's approval. But he warned that if the MEA won't respond to his letter then he will go to Pakistan like any other Sikh devotee on "eligible Visa".

"I categorically state that if the government has any inhibitions and say no then, as a law-abiding citizen, I will not go. But if you don't respond to my third letter, then I will proceed to Pakistan as millions of Sikh devotees go on eligible Visa. Awaiting your response," the letter said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier sent a formal invitation to Sidhu to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan.

Sidhu, who has expressed his willingness to attend the inaugural ceremony, had written to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, requesting permission to visit Pakistan for the same.

ALSO READ| Navjot Sidhu unlikely to travel to Kartarpur via corridor along with first 'jatha'

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Thursday said that it has issued a visa to cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the inauguration of the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor on November 9. The Pakistan government has invited Sidhu to attend Saturday's inauguration.

According to a news report, a ruling party spokesperson had said that Sidhu accepted the invitation reported. "Pakistan has issued visa to Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for his visit to holy shrine of Baba Guru Nanak," Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal announced during his weekly media briefing here.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. Sidhu, who had earlier attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, has not been included in a Congress delegation, which will be visiting the gurdwara on November 9.

(With inputs from PTI)

