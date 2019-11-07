Congress to stand united on Ayodhya verdict, cautions its leaders against going rogue

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Not wanting a repeat of the political embarrassment it faced when party leaders spoke in different voices after the abrogation of Article 370, the Congress is planning to formalise its strategy on the Ayodhya verdict to speak in one voice.

The Congress Working Committee is likely to come up with a resolution on the Ayodhya issue, with the Supreme Court verdict on the matter expected anytime soon.

The consistent official line of the Congress has been that the party wants everyone to abide by the apex court verdict. However, contrary views are emerging within the party, with some leaders anxious about the political fallout of the verdict.

But party managers are keen to ensure the least damage this time round. A resolution is likely at the CWC, to give clarity on the Ayodhya issue to all Congressmen, a leader said.

Congress' Uttar Pradesh leaders had a discussion on the issue with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, as to how the party would tackle the verdict - irrespective of which way it goes.

During the talks, the party had said that there should be no criticism of the apex court judgement by any leader as party's constant position is that it will abide by the apex court verdict, a party source told IANS.

The party has also cautioned its leaders not to make any comments in the media or public which could be damaging to the party's political prospects.

In Rae Bareli too, the Ayodhya issue was raised by some office bearers during a workshop held recently, on what should be the party's line on the crucial religious issue.

All the political parties, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, have been appealing for calm ahead of the verdict. An interfaith dialogue was also initiated by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi where leaders of RSS were present.

A top Congress source said that during the CWC meeting on Sunday, party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi would take stock of the political situation in the country in the wake of the recent assembly election results and the economic slowdown.

The Congress is trying to forge an alliance with all like-minded parties to jointly oppose the policies of the Modi government.

The party may also decide the date of the AICC plenary to ratify the presidentship of Sonia Gandhi, said a source.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to return from his foreign sojourn by November 10. By virtue of being former party president he is also a member of the apex Congress decision making body.