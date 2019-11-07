Home Nation

Do not create conflict after Ayodhya verdict: BSP

Echoing similar sentiments, BSP supremo Mayawati also appealed to the public to respect the court's decision and hoped that it will be in the interest of the nation.

Published: 07th November 2019 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Thursday requested the people to accept the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case and not create any conflicts.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgment in the case before November 17 when Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi demits office. Ahead of the announcement of the crucial verdict, the government has imposed Section 144 in Ayodhya till December 28.

Bhadoria said, "It is the duty of all citizens to accept the decision of the Supreme Court to strengthen the constitution and democracy. It is hoped that everyone will keep silent and follow whatever decision the court gives. They are requested not to create conflict in the country."

Echoing similar sentiments, BSP supremo Mayawati also appealed to the public to respect the court's decision and hoped that it will be in the interest of the nation.

"The Ayodhya verdict is set to come soon due to which the public is restless and facing apprehensions. It is a constitutional and legal responsibility of the ruling party and the central governments to ensure the safety and well-being of the people," she tweeted.

In the anticipation of the impending verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the council of ministers to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subject and maintain harmony. 

