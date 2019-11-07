Home Nation

Every state, district has role in helping India become 5 trillion dollar economy: PM Modi

India is now among the top ten performers in Ease of Doing Business and has improved its rank by 79 points between 2014 and 2019, he added.

Published: 07th November 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHARAMSALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said every state and district in the country had role in India's effort to become a five trillion-dollar economy by 2025.

Modi was inaugurating a two-day event here to attract investment to Himachal Pradesh.

"Every state and every district of the country has a great potential and they will play a vital role in achieving the target," he said at the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet.

Unlike in the past, the state are now competing with each other to attract investment, he said.

"Himachal has a huge potential for investment in the fields of tourism, pharma and other sectors," he said in his 30-minute speech.

India is now among the top ten performers in Ease of Doing Business and has improved its rank by 79 points between 2014 and 2019, he added.

TAGS
Indian economy economic slowdown Narendra Modi
