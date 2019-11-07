Home Nation

Government to take Assam's interests into while signing Naga pact, assures Amit Shah

Shah gave the assurance when Sonowal called on him here, a release issued by the Assam government said.

Published: 07th November 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that the Centre will take into consideration Assam and its people while signing any accord with the Naga rebel groups to end insurgency in Nagaland.

Shah gave the assurance when Sonowal called on him here, a release issued by the Assam government said.

The home minister had a lengthy discussion with the chief minister on the proposed Naga Accord.

The talks on the decades-old problem between the Centre's interlocutor R N Ravi and insurgent groups like NSCN-IM are yet to end.

During the discussions, the chief minister urged the home minister to take into consideration the interests of the people of Assam while going for any accord, the release said.

Shah has assured Sonowal that nothing would be done that goes against the interests of the state and its people, the release said.

The Centre on October 31 said it is yet to conclude talks with Naga insurgent groups and will consult all stakeholders, including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, before finalisation of any settlement.

The Union home ministry had said it has come to the government's notice that lot of rumours and misinformation is being spread in the media and social media that the final Naga settlement has been arrived at and will be announced soon.

"This is creating anxiety and concern in some parts of the country. It is clarified that before any settlement is arrived at with Naga groups, all stakeholders including states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted and their concerns will be taken into consideration.

"No credence needs to be given to such rumours and incorrect information," it said.

The central government has already rejected the NSCN-IM's demand for unification of Naga inhabited areas -- located in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The three northeastern states have also vehemently opposed it.

Sonowal also drew the home minister's attention to the popular public demand regarding Numaligarh Refinery Limited and sought his cooperation to maintain its status quo as public sector undertaking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarbananda Sonowal Amit Shah Naga pact
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp