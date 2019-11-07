India to expose Pakistan at international conference on terror funding

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will take a strong stand against Pakistan at an international conference on terror funding and will expose the neighbouring country for sponsoring terrorism activities not just in India but in the entire South Asian region.

At the two-day conference in Australia’s Melbourne beginning Thursday, India is also expected to raise the recent killings of five migrant labourers in J&K by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, sources told this newspaper.

The global conference with a theme ‘No money for Terror’ will be attended by nearly 70 countries, including Pakistan. Among the main agendas will be stopping use of virtual assets for terrorism and stopping the exploitation of the ‘Not for profit sector’ for pumping money for terrorist organizations in various countries

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy would be leading the Indian delegation along with YC Modi, Director General of the National Investigation Agency, and officials of Intelligence Bureau, Financial Intelligence Unit and foreign ministry.

There has been global concern about the non-profit organizations getting used by terror outfits to fund terrorism. India has been raising this issue at multiple global platforms and has taken action against such organisations becoming a route to pump money for terrorism in India.

The conference will begin with a session on ‘the evolving terrorist threat’ where countries will do an assessment of evolving global and regional terrorism threat environment and financing method, including the exploitation of emerging technologies and non-profit organisations.

The importance of global and multilateral co-operation to combat terror financing will also be discussed at length.

On the first day of the conference, the countries will also discuss the risks of emerging technologies, such as virtual assets, in facilitating terrorism financing and approaches to regulation.

The second day will focus on countries building government and industry commitment to cooperate on safeguards against terrorism financing in the development of new technologies.

On this day, the countries will discuss ways to strengthen and prevent the exploitation of the non-profit organisations sector for terrorism purposes, including through risk assessment education and outreach activities.

