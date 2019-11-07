Home Nation

Maharashtra logjam: Shiv Sena dismisses reports of shifting its MLAs to resort

As the deadline to form the government in Maharashtra nears, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reiterated that the Chief Minister would be from his party.

Published: 07th November 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday dismissed reports that MLAs of his party are being shifted to a resort as rumours while asserting that Shiv Sena legislators are committed to the party and there is no need to do so.

"There is no need for us to do this, our MLAs are firm in their resolve and committed to the party. Those who are spreading such rumours should worry about their MLAs first," said Sanjay Raut, here on Thursday.

As the deadline to form the government in Maharashtra nears, Raut reiterated that the Chief Minister would be from Shiv Sena.

"The Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena," he said.

ALSO READ | No role of RSS chief in Maharashtra government formation, Fadnavis to continue as CM: Gadkari

"Shivsena is an alliance partner of @BJP4India and part of #Mahayuti If it feels scared that #BJP will poach their MLAs, then we can very well understand how much #BJP is morally corrupt and why we must save Maharashtra from them. Does #Mahayuti have moral rights to form govt now?" tweeted Congress leader Sachin Sawant.

Shiv Sena is apparently putting all its weight behind its demand of making Aaditya Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

As the deadline of November 9 for government formation in Maharashtra is fast approaching, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the Chief Minster's post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Congress BJP NCP Sanjay Raut
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp