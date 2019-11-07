President Ram Nath Kovind hosts 60 ICCR youth delegates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind hosted 60 youth delegates invited by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to familiarise them about Sikhism on Wednesday.

The President interacted with the youth representing seven countries for an interactive session as part of the commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The ICCR also organized an international youth seminar on “Teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji and Sikhism’s Contribution in Universal Wellbeing” at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in the national capital.

Delegates from India, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, UK and the USA participated in the engaging seminar.