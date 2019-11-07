Punjab farmers continue to burn crop residue despite pollution alert

By ANI

LUDHIANA: Farmers continued to burn crop residue in the Talwara area of Punjab on Thursday despite District Administration taking strict measures against the rising cases of stubble burning in Punjab.

The Ludhiana District Administration had on Wednesday arrested 22 farmers and registered 45 FIRs against farmers in an attempt to contain stubble burning and bring the level of pollution under control.



Earlier, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that Punjab government will implement the order of the Supreme Court directing Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to give incentives for small and marginal farmers who shun stubble-burning.

Burning crop residue in the fields of Punjab has been a major reason for the rise of pollution in Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Punjab regions, leading to a thick layer of smog in the areas earlier this month.