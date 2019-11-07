Home Nation

Rajasthan government demands Rs 2,645 crore from Centre as farmers' compensation

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Thursday demanded financial assistance of Rs 2,645 crore from the Centre's National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) as compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains/floods.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the memorandum in a meeting with officials of the Department of Disaster Management and Relief.

According to an official statement, the Disaster Management and Relief Department of the state has asked the Centre to provide Rs 1,642 crore for giving compensation to farmers for the damage to crops and Rs 369 crore for compensation for loss due to land erosion.

Gehlot directed the officials to work in coordination with the Centre and make efforts to get the assistance released at the earliest so that the people affected by the natural calamity can be provided relief.

Disaster Management Department Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said 49 lakh peasants have been affected by the floods.

Mahajan said the assistance amount has been sought after assessing the actual damage done to human life, livestock, residential buildings, cattle shed and public assets such as anganwadi centres, primary health centres, etc. due to floods.

