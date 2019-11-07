Three killed, 21 injured in bus mishap in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

TIKAMGARH: Three persons, including a woman, were killed and 21 others were injured when a private bus collided with a stationary truck near Madia village here on Thursday, police said.

A bus, ferrying commuters from Madhya Pradesh's Palera town to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, collided with a stationary truck near Madia village here, the official said.

At least 50 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the incident, Prithvipur police station in-charge, Mrigendra Tripathi said.

While passengers Ramkali (45) and Chiddiram (41) died on the spot, bus driver Suresh (42) succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, an official said.

The injured persons were rushed to Prithvipur primary health centre, from where seven severely injured commuters were referred to Jhansi Medical College for treatment, he said, adding that the incident is under investigation.