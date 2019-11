Uddhav meets Shiv Sena MLAs, party attacks BJP's allies over meeting with Governor 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of his party legislators here on Thursday, amid the standoff over government formation in Maharashtra.

All the Sena MLAs were present at the meeting currently underway at 'Matoshree', the residence of Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

Thackeray is likely to discuss the prevailing political situation in the state and woes of farmers due to crop losses after unseasonal rains in parts of the state.

Heavy police security was deployed at 'Matoshree', with the staff of MLAs being asked to stay outside.

The MLAs were also not allowed to carry their mobile phones in the meeting.

Some senior Sena legislators also pleaded ignorance over rumours that MLAs of the Thackeray-led party may be shifted to a hotel in south Mumbai, amid fear of switching sides.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and the editorial in Thursday's edition of party mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that efforts were being made to lure MLAs with money.

The party also hit out at BJP's smaller allies for their recent meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to express concern over the delay in government formation in the state.

The allies, who do not even have MLAs, are not concerned about the state but their own position in the new government, 'Saamana' claimed.

It also claimed that "certain elements" were luring MLAs with money, and reiterated that people of the state want the next chief minister to be from the Shiv Sena.

Besides, the BJP and Sena, the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) in Maharashtra also comprises RPI(A) and Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP).

Union minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale, and RSP leader Mahadev Jankar, who is a minister in the state government, last week met Koshyari and urged him to invite the BJP, which is the single largest party, to form a government.

"These leaders met the governor and expressed concern over government formation, their worry is not about the state but their position in the next government," the Sena said.

It also accused "certain elements", who have no connection with the BJP's Hindutva ideology, of trying to lure the newly-elected MLAs with money.

"We don't claim that all this is happening with blessings of the BJP or the chief minister," the Marathi publication said.

The Sena also hit out at state minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar over his comments that "good news" would come soon in the state and the BJP's doors were always open for talks.

"Even our doors and windows are open. Nice winds are blowing, but we are taking precautions to ensure insects don't come along with the fresh air," the Sena said in sarcastic remarks.