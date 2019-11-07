Home Nation

Varanasi station to have announcements in South Indian languages

Non-Hindi speaking visitors face a lot of problems while trying to get information about their train timings etc and many a time they have missed their trains in the process.

Varanasi Railway station. (Photo| File)

By IANS

VARANASI: The railway station in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi will soon have announcements in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The Railways is making special arrangements for the growing number of non-Hindi speaking people visiting the holy city.

"Non-Hindi speakers, especially from South India, are coming here in large numbers. A majority of them do not understand Hindi. So, for their ease and convenience, we will be soon making the announcements in regional languages. Initially, it will be in four languages. The system is being upgraded for this," said Anand Mohan, Director, regional Cantt station.

"We are beginning with Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. Later Odia, Marathi and other languages will also be added. This will be done by the end of this month."

"This is a new experiment and it will be started from the prime minister's constituency," Mohan said.

"We are also setting up a help desk for the people. A TV screen will also be put up at the railway station, which will show live images from the Vishwanath temple," said Mohan.

