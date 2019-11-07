Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, singers back with inflammatory songs

By IANS

AYODHYA: Songs, with inflammatory overtones on the forthcoming verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, are turning up the heat in the temple town which is already swarming with paramilitary forces.

These songs are being uploaded on the social media and despite the intensive monitoring of the social media by the police, and a blanket ban issued by parties involved on both sides -- no action has been taken in the matter so far.

Sample the song -- "Hua surakshit faisla/sirf sunana baaki hai/Mathura Kashi baaki hai/Ayodhya to bas jhaanki hai" (Only the verdict remains to be delivered/Ayodhya is just a trailer/the task in Mathura and Kashi remains unfinished).

Sandeep Acharya, who has sung this song, is associated with a local Hindu youth group and also sings in various events. He also has a YouTube channel of his own.

Defending the song, he said: "These are simple bhajans and the lyrics are about what everyone already knows. There is nothing objectionable about the song."

He also denied that he was trying to intimidate a particular community with lines that say 'Kashi, Mathura baaki hai".

"My songs highlight the sentiments of the millions of people. Ayodhya is an issue that is on the minds of all and my song reflects this," he said.

Prem Krishnavanshi, a computer science engineer, has also been singing similar songs.

His latest song is "Mandir banega jaldi hi saryu ke saamne, barso guzaare tambu mein mere Ram ne" (A temple will be built near the Saryu soon, Ram has spent years under a tent).

He said, "I am just in favour of Ram temple and that is the biggest inspiration I also have Muslim friends and they have not objected to my songs."

Dinesh Chanchal, a singer from Aligarh, has also come up with songs on the Ayodhya issue to cash in on the mood of the people. "Teri Ayodhya nagri mein/Ram lalla hum aayenge/ mandir wahin banayenge" is how his song goes.

Meanwhile, a Muslim businessman in Ayodhya, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: "These songs are reminders of what happened in 1992 (Babri demolition). The songs have intimidating overtones and, undoubtedly, give rise to apprehensions. People in my community have started storing up groceries and other household supplies because they feel that the mood will be explosive after the verdict."

Another senior citizen said that there was no need to come up with such songs and create a sense of insecurity at this point. "We are a week or so away from the verdict. There is no need to intimidate any community," he said.

A senior district official in Ayodhya, however, feigned complete ignorance about such songs.

"We are regularly monitoring the content on social media, but we have not come across such songs. However, we will do a recheck," he said.

Inspector General (law and order) Praveen Kumar also said if they come across any hateful content, action will be taken for sure.