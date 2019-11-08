Home Nation

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, CJI Gogoi meets UP administration to review law and order situation in state

The CJI has called UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and DGP Om Prakash Singh and will have the meeting in his chamber, they said.

Published: 08th November 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

CJI Ranjan Gogoi

CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days before the crucial SC verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title case, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to review the law and order situation in the state.

Chief Justice along with other four judges- CJI designate S A Bobde, Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer met the officials in the chamber to ascertain the situation in Ayodhya before they pronounce the verdict.

The meeting is still in progress.

With the Chief Justice Gogoi demitting his office on 17 November, the verdict is expected to be pronounced next week.

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to deploy two helicopters as standby as a part of the security arrangements.

The five-judge constitution bench, headed by the Chief Justice, started the day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case on August 6 after mediation between the Hindu and Muslim claimants failed.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya fortified, around 4,000 paramilitary personnel sent to UP ahead of SC verdict

The 40 days of hearing witnessed a lot of drama and finally ended on October 16.

The judgment has serious social and political implications as it will come just a couple of weeks before the 27th anniversary of demolition of Babri Masjid.

Moreover, the judgement is likely to have impact on assembly elections in Delhi and Bihar.

Fourteen appeals had been filed before the Supreme Court against the 2010 Allahabad high court judgment, which said the disputed 22.7 acres should be equally divided among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

On 6 December 1992, Babri Masjid, a 16th century mosque, was demolished by Hindu groups who want a Ram temple built at the site.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya Ranjan Gogoi Ayodhya land dispute Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp