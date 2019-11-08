Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, CJI Gogoi meets UP administration to review law and order situation in state

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days before the crucial SC verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title case, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to review the law and order situation in the state.

Chief Justice along with other four judges- CJI designate S A Bobde, Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer met the officials in the chamber to ascertain the situation in Ayodhya before they pronounce the verdict.

The meeting is still in progress.

With the Chief Justice Gogoi demitting his office on 17 November, the verdict is expected to be pronounced next week.

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to deploy two helicopters as standby as a part of the security arrangements.

The five-judge constitution bench, headed by the Chief Justice, started the day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case on August 6 after mediation between the Hindu and Muslim claimants failed.

The 40 days of hearing witnessed a lot of drama and finally ended on October 16.

The judgment has serious social and political implications as it will come just a couple of weeks before the 27th anniversary of demolition of Babri Masjid.

Moreover, the judgement is likely to have impact on assembly elections in Delhi and Bihar.

Fourteen appeals had been filed before the Supreme Court against the 2010 Allahabad high court judgment, which said the disputed 22.7 acres should be equally divided among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

On 6 December 1992, Babri Masjid, a 16th century mosque, was demolished by Hindu groups who want a Ram temple built at the site.