Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, people in Uttar Pradesh's Banda installing CCTV cameras at own expense

According to an official, local residents and traders took this initiative for safety ahead of the SC verdict.

Published: 08th November 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BANDA: Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case, people in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district are ensuring the installation of CCTV cameras at every corner. Moreover, they are doing it at their own expense.

According to an official, local residents and traders took this initiative for safety ahead of the SC verdict. The local police is just providing basic help. The project has been named "City Watch" and 80 per cent of the work has been completed. The rest of the work will be completed in one or two days.

The Cluster Control Room of the cameras will be made in area police stations and the Master Control Room will be set up in the office of the Superintendent of Police.

SP Ganesh Prasad Saha said: "The entire city has been covered under the CCTV cameras with the help of locals and traders. The project is in its final phase and it is helping us in final preparations ahead of the Ayodhya verdict".

TAGS
Ram Janmabhoomi verdict Supreme Court Ayodhya verdict Uttar Pradesh law and order Banda UP town CCTV Cluster Control Room
