Home Nation

Ayodhya case: SC to pronounce verdict in Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute on Saturday

A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, is likely to pronounce judgement at 10:30 am in the morning.

Published: 08th November 2019 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

File photo dated October 1990, shows Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

File photo dated October 1990, shows Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI) | Inset: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All eyes will be on the Supreme Court on Saturday when the constitution bench will deliver the verdict in the decades-old Ramjanambhoomi Babri Masjid dispute case.

In a notification published on the website of the apex court, it was stated that a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the verdict on the 14 appeals which had been filed before the Supreme Court against the 2010 Allahabad high court judgment, which said the disputed 2.77 acres should be equally divided among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The decision of pronouncement comes hours after CJI along with others met UP Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to review the law and order situation in the state.

Chief Justice along with other four judges- CJI designate S A Bobde, Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer met the officials in the chamber to ascertain the situation in Ayodhya before they pronounce the verdict. The meeting lasted for over one and a half hours.

The home ministry had also sent an advisory to all states to ensure that law and order is maintained.

The five-judge constitution bench, headed by the Chief Justice, started the day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case on August 6 after mediation between the Hindu and Muslim claimants failed.

The 40 days of hearing witnessed a lot of drama and finally ended on October 16. It is the second-longest hearing in the history of law. During the hearing, Nirmohi Akhara has sought directions to construct a Ram temple and wants the management rights of the premises to be given to them whereas Ram Lalla wants the entire disputed land to be given to them and no part of the land should be given to Muslim parties or Nirmohi Akhar. Sunni Waqf Board has demanded the Babri Masjid to be restored to its full form before it was destroyed on 6th December 1992.

The judgment has serious social and political implications as it will come just a couple of weeks before the 27th anniversary of demolition of Babri Masjid. Moreover, the judgement is likely to have an impact on assembly elections in Delhi and Bihar.

On 6 December 1992, Babri Masjid, a 16th-century mosque, was demolished by Hindu groups who want a Ram temple built at the site.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Ayodhya case Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp