Ayodhya verdict should not be seen as matter of victory or loss: PM Modi

In a series of tweets, the prime minister appealed to the people to maintain peace after the Supreme Court pronounces the verdict in the communally-sensitive case on Saturday.

Published: 08th November 2019 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day before the Supreme Court is to deliver its landmark verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the judgment "will not be a victory or defeat" for anyone.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister appealed to the people that the priority should be to strengthen India's tradition of maintaining peace and harmony after the verdict is pronounced on Saturday.

"The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya would not be a matter of victory or loss. My appeal to countrymen is that it should be our priority that the verdict should strengthen India's great tradition of peace, unity and amity," he said.

The apex court will pronounce the judgement at 10.30 a.m.on Saturday.

Earlier, a five-judge bench of the top court, including Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer, heard the arguments in the case for 40 days and reserved its verdict on October 16.

The prime minister, according the highest respect to the judiciary, said various sections of the society, social and cultural organisations and all the parties have put in efforts in the last few days to maintain amity and positive atmosphere.

Welcoming such efforts, he said we have to maintain amity after the verdict is delivered.

Modi pointed out that the top court was hearing the matter for the past few months and people were eagerly following the issue.

He said while the hearing was on, all sections of the society had made efforts to maintain a harmonious atmosphere which is highly appreciated.

