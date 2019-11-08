Home Nation

BJP brass brainstorms over Jharkhand elections, divides Assembly seats in three categories

BJP chief Amit Shah is also likely to meet the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) over seat adjustment. The BJP may allocate a maximum of two Assembly seats for Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP).

Published: 08th November 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of poll verdicts in Maharashtra and Haryana not meeting the saffron party’s expectations, the top BJP leadership on Thursday held a marathon brainstorming on Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The BJP central election committee (CEC) is also likely to meet this week to discuss the candidates for the elections.

The BJP has categorised 81 Assembly seats in three categories – strong, challenging and “never won yet”.

BJP chief Amit Shah is also likely to meet the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) over seat adjustment. The BJP may allocate a maximum of two Assembly seats for Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP).

Sources said that BJP working president J P Nadda also met the Lok Sabha MPs from the state separately and sought feedback on Assembly constituencies in the Parliamentary seats.

“Nadda sought to know about irritants in better coordination for the Assembly constituencies. He also discussed ways to ensure that there’s better coordination among the MPs and the candidates along with the party workers in the elections,” sources said.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand polls: Congress-JMM seat-sharing talks in final stages; announcement likely on Friday

Earlier, the Jharkhand core group of the BJP consisting of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, co-incharge Ram Vichar Netam, Nand Kishore Yadav, Saudan Singh, Arjun Munda, state chief Luxman Gilwa went in a marathon huddle at the residence of the party vice president O P Mathur.

Sources said the core group discussed the list of candidates in details in a bid to prepare the final list for the meeting of the central election committee. Sources said that the state BJP core group later headed to the residence of the Union Minister for Home Affairs and party chief Amit Shah.

The Jharkhand state unit had come up with the list of the candidates with two and three names of the possible nominees for each of the Assembly constituency.

Ex-Maoist Kundan Pahan wants to contest polls  

Surrendered Maoist commander Kundan Pahan, currently lodged in Hazaribagh Open Jail along with his family, will seek the court’s permission for contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand. Pahan, facing more than 100 criminal cases related to loot and murder, including that of killing former Minister Ramesh Singh Munda, is likely to contest from Tamar Assembly constituency.

“We will soon be filing an application seeking permission from the special NIA Court in Ranchi to contest the Assembly polls,” said his advocate Ishwar Dayal.

Pahan, the regional committee secretary of Communist Party of India (Maoist), also an accused in the killing of special branch inspector Francis Indwar in 2008 and of looting Rs 5 crore from an ICICI bank cash van.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP All Jharkhand Students Union Lok Jan Shakti Party Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Polls
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp