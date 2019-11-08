DoPT sees slow progress on online performance report of key ministries

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: With a view to uncover the gaps with respect to the total strength of officers in ministries and government departments, DoPT has asked to submit the online performance appraisal report as soon as possible.

The government introduced an online system of filing performance appraisal report, however, a large number of officials have not been mapped under it.

DoPT in its recent letter to ministries pointed out that a sizeable number of officers are yet to submit the details and their APAR (annual performance appraisal report) is pending. It has also asked for the reasons behind the delay in submitting APAR details.

Earlier, DoPT had asked that all the ministries and departments may send alerts to all officials to complete the APARs.

As a measure towards good governance, DoPT has made the online filing of Performance Appraisal Reports mandatory in respect of government officers in Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW), a software developed for this purpose.

It was introduced in 2015-16.

The progress made towards generation and completion of online APARs on SPARROW system is being constantly monitored in the DoPT.

There are different levels of appraisal of officers, including submission of self-appraisal PAR to the reporting officer, submission of report by reporting officer to reviewing officer and then the report to be completed by the reviewing officer and sent to the admin.

A senior DoPT official said that online filing of APARs is crucial as it eliminates the possibility of any manipulation in the physical forms and ensures timely submission and finalisation of APARs which are invaluable tools for assessing the performance of officers with a view to chalk out their career progression and training needs.

Availability of APARs online makes them readily accessible to the officers concerned thereby making the system transparent and immune to inefficiencies associated with physical transit of APARs.

