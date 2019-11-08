Government, RSS brainstorm on key economic challenges

Home Nation

Many Union Ministers led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took part in the deliberations.

NEW DELHI: With the government bracing up for structural reforms, including disinvestment, the NDA dispensation on Thursday went for marathon brainstorming with senior functionaries of the RSS and its six affiliates, besides the BJP.

“This was a regular internal coordination meeting on relevant economic issues. The government representatives sought to enlist the support of BJP and RSS affiliates on impending measures to be unveiled in the coming times. The government also sought to reassure that adequate measures are being taken to ensure the economy stays on the course for higher growth,” said a senior functionary of one of the RSS affiliates.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal (Railways), Narendra Singh Tomar (Agriculture), Santosh Gangwar (Labour) and Giriraj Singh (Animal Husbandary) attended the deliberations. BJP working president J P Nadda, general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and organisational secretary B L Santhosh and functionaries of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Sahkar Sangh, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Laghu Udyog Sangh and others also attended the session.

The government is likely to come up with the disinvestment programme in which several PSUs are likely to be privatised or the governmental ownerships in them diluted to shore up the public finances.

The government is also likely to aggressively pursue labour reforms, with the codification of existing laws into smaller groups.

“The deliberation was part of the exercise to ensure the RSS wings and the government are seen converging on ways to address the economic challenges,” added the functionary.

