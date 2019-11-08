Home Nation

Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena seeks police protection for newly-elected MLAs 

Sena secretary Milind Narvekar has written a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, seeking necessary protection for the party's MLAs till November 15.

Published: 08th November 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Sena Bhavan for a meeting in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Friday sought police protection in Mumbai for its newly-elected MLAs, who will be shifted to a resort, till November 15, apparently fearing defection from its legislative rank. Sena secretary Milind Narvekar has written a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, seeking necessary protection for the party's MLAs till November 15.

READ HERE | Devendra Fadnavis quits as Maharashtra CM, denies discussion with Shiv Sena

In the letter, Narvekar said all MLAs would be staying at Retreat hotel in suburban Malad.

"Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting his MLAs frequently for future decisions. We request you  to provide necessary security measures," Narvekar said.

A police official confirmed receiving the letter.

"We have received the letter from the Shiv Sena and the Mumbai police will take care of the security of their MLAs," the official said.

ALSO READ | Why isn't Governor calling the single largest party to form govt, asks Sharad Pawar

The Sena has 56 MLAs, including the party's youth leader, Aaditya Thackeray, who was elected from Worli in central Mumbai in the October 21 assembly polls.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing power post declaration of assembly poll results on October 24.

The Congress has alleged MLAs were being offered inducements to cross over.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Shiv Sena MLAs Maharashtra politics Maharashtra crisis Maharashtra BJP Milind Narvekar
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp